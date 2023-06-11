Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on June 10 interacted with the people in his ongoing public interaction ‘Janta Bhet Ghat’ programme where he said that the event is aimed in easing the work of the people and that there is no political motive behind it.

CM Tamang was briefing the media about his Janta Bhet program and said "I am meeting people for the last 4 -5 days and people are coming with their various works and we are trying to help them as much as possible. Those who are applying for the jobs we are receiving their applications and after through verification and as per the need of the government we will provide them jobs later. Many were handed over with the job orders as per their need instantly also”.

“While many patients are also coming to meet me, patients are being taken care of by our party's health wing Garib Jan Prostha”, added CM Tamang.

CM Tamang started his public interaction program for Rinchepong constituency immediately after Dentam from June 10.

On the first day of the Rinchenpon public interaction day the Chief Minsiter launched the banner of Aanganma Prashasan, an initiative of the Soreng District Administration (DAC) to help people have easy access to doorstep Governance.

The Chief Minister inaugurated various programs such as the 'Water Shed Program Entry Point Activity' program where social assets (portable power generator, sound system, Tea and coffee dispenser, tent, water purifier amongst others) as per the demand of the 4 Gram Panchayat Units namely 1. Sanga Dorjee GPU 2. Suldung Kamling GPU 3. Pareng gaon GPU 4. Takuthang GPU were handed over to the beneficiaries.

Secondly, Six (6) cheque of 75 thousands rupees were distributed by the Forest Department in association with Animal Husbandry Departments to the six (6) Dairy farmers of six (6) dairy societies of Rinchenpong Constituency.

Lastly, the Wildlife Department gave the smart stick to the forest field officer which is mainly used to frighten the animals through shock and sound in lieu to decrease Human and Wildlife conflict.

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