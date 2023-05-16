The people of Sikkim are observing its 48th statehood day on May 16 with a string of cultural programmes and rallies lined up for the event.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his warm greetings to the people of the state and said in a message, “My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Sikkim on the historic occasion of the 48th State Day 2023. The day outlines the vision and determination of our forefathers, the founding fathers, and the pioneers of democracy when they took the lead in shaping democratic objectives and projected the course of the journey of Sikkim to become the 22nd state of the Indian Union”.

It was on this day in 1975 that Sikkim had become a state of the Union of India following the 36th amendment of the Constitution.

“State Day is an occasion for introspection as to what we have accomplished and what remains to be achieved. It gives us a prospect to look back and take pride in the progress which can be accredited to the passionate contribution of our people in the developmental process”, added CM Tamang.

Speaking about the range of developmental projects initiated by the government, CM Tamang said, “After the formation of our government, we have initiated many programmes, projects, and schemes beneficial for the people, namely SGAY, SUGAY, 50 free Medical Seats and 30 on fifty percent payment, Aama Yojana, Vatsalya Yojana, NB Bhandari Fellowship Programme, APATAN Fellowship Programme, Mero Rukh Mero Santati, One Family One Entrepreneur, A day for Mother Earth, One Child one increment, two children- double increment (for the bonafide Sikkimese govt employees), CMMAC and more”

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