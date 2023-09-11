Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on September 11 announced that old pension scheme will be implemented in state.

Tamang said that committe has submitted its report to the government.

He further said that one family one job will be regularised soon.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony of the World Renewal Spiritual Trust in Debrung, Namchi, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang made several other announcements which includes:



1. Debrung Road Revamp and Effective Drainage Systems

One of the key announcements made by Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang was the commitment to the development of Debrung Road. The project will include extensive construction work, focusing on road improvement and the installation of efficient drainage systems.

2. Rs 5 Lakh Advance for C&D Grade Employees' Medical Assistance

CM Tamang also addressed the concerns of C&D grade employees by announcing a significant financial aid package. C&D grade employees will now be eligible to receive a substantial Rs 5 lakh advance for medical assistance.

3. Reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme

Acknowledging the importance of financial security for retired individuals, the Chief Minister announced the reinstatement of the old pension scheme.

4. Shrawan Kumar Award to Honor Selfless Dedication

The State Government under the leadership of CM Tamang has introduced the Shrawan Kumar Award. This prestigious award will be bestowed annually on Independence Day, August 15th, to the sons and daughters of every Gram Panchayat and Nagar Panchayat who exhibit selfless dedication to their parents.



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