The Sikkim Olympic Association (SOA) held a press conference to announce its preparations for the 38th National Games, scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14. The games will take place across venues in Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Bhimtal and Pithoragarh.

Jaslal Pradhan, General Secretary of SOA said that Sikkim will participate in five disciplines: athletics, boxing, archery, cycling and women’s football. The contingent comprises 41 players and five officials from the association. "We are proud to send our team to represent Sikkim on this prestigious platform. This is a moment of pride for us," Pradhan said.

The opening ceremony, which will feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest, is set for January 28. Pradhan highlighted the achievements of Sikkim's sports community, mentioning that Sandhya Gurung, a Dronacharya Award-winning women’s boxing coach, will accompany the team. Moreover, Padma Shri and four-time Olympian Tarundeep Rai will represent Sikkim in archery raising hopes for medals.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang unveiled the official kits for the team during the Maghey Mela in Jorethang. The kits proudly feature the "Sunaulo Sikkim, Samriddhi Sikkim" logo.



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Pradhan noted Sikkim's high-altitude training advantage, which benefits athletes competing in plains. He also praised the government’s initiatives, including increased sports quotas and job opportunities for athletes, as key motivators for the state’s sports community.

The SOA announced cash incentives for medalists, with Rs 1 lakh for gold, Rs 75,000 for silver, and Rs 50,000 for bronze in team events. Individual medalists will receive Rs 50,000 for gold, Rs 40,000 for silver, and Rs 30,000 for bronze.

Teams will travel on separate dates due to staggered schedules, with the women’s football team departing on January 25 to prepare for their matches.

"This is a golden opportunity for Sikkim's athletes, and we urge everyone to support and encourage them," Pradhan said.

The state hopes to surpass its previous achievements, including a bronze medal at the 2022 National Games in Goa, as it competes in this edition of the games with a mix of experienced athletes and promising talent.