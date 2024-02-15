One vehicle plying from Pakyong via 17 mile met with an accident, claiming life one on February 15 in Gangtok district.

The vehicle number bearing SK-07P-2790 (Bolero) met with an accident at about 4.30 pm at Ganek near Zuluk due to excess fog and fragile weather conditions, in which passengers were boarded.

Meanwhile, the accident took the life of one Hissey Lhamu Lepcha and one still missing.

Name of the Passengers who were travelling in Bolero- SK-07-P-2790 from Pakyong via 17 Mile.

1. Thupden Lhamu Sherpa, 33

2. Sakuntala Sherpa 58



Also Read: Sikkim: Three dead, several injured as tanker rams into Mela ground after brakes fail

3. Hishey Lhamu Sherpa 27 ( dead)

4. Ajit Banya 36

5. Abay Chettri 25

6. Kushwant Subba 24 (Missing)

Earlier on February 10, three persons have died and as many as 27 people have been reported injured after a tanker rammed inside a public ground where a Mela had been going on.

The incident has been reported from Ranipool in Sikkim state capital Gangtok.

As per reports, the huge vehicle's brakes failed causing it to crash into the Mela area, injuring several people. So far it is not yet known of there has been any casualty.

