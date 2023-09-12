One person was reported killed after the vehicle the person was driving met with a horrific accident in North Sikkim last night (September 11).

The deceased identified as Tek Bahadur Limboo lost his life after the taxi bearing registration number SK-03T-0046 met with an accident near Wong Khola area, close to the Toong Check Post in North Sikkim on September 11.

The reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Tek Bahadur was a resident of Manul, North Sikkim.

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