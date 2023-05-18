In the year 2021-22, a total of 191 employees of One Family One Job(OFOJ) were regularized. While in the year 2022-23, only 43 employees were regularized.

It was tabled today during the second day of an ongoing four-day budget session and it was inquired by Former CM and Namchi MLA Pawan Chamling.

Also Read: Sikkim Budget 2023-24: Government introduces two private university bills

The One Family, One Job' Scheme was launched by former Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Kumar Chamling in the year 2019. The longest-serving Chief Minister in Independent India personally handed out temporary appointment letters to one person from each of the 32 Assembly constituencies in the state to kick-start the scheme during 'Rojgar Mela 2019' at the Paljor stadium in Gangtok.

Chamling's Sikkim Democratic Font government had announced that 20,000 youths would immediately be given temporary jobs under the scheme.

