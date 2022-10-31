The Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party on October 31 said that there are gross violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for an ongoing independent panchayat poll.

The SDF also alleged that the Sikkim State Election Commission is not working independently and working as per the government terms being an autonomous body.

KN Rai Senior Vice President of the SDF party and former Speaker also said, “We have submitted a memorandum to Sikkim State Election Commission saying various flaws ok reservations and other issues but it didn't address our issues and we submitted the same to the governor also and now what we have realized is that Sikkim State Election Commission is not working independently and there is a gross violation of model code of conduct as Minister, MLAs, Chairmen's are touring villages to woo voters”.

Rai further added that there are some cases where they are working in the interest of the SKM party so it appears the Independent Panchayat poll is not independent.

“The ruling SKM has claimed that the election will be independent but their party karyakartas are fully indulged in campaigns and some candidates also hold executive posts without resigning from their posts so how it is independent? Questions KN Rai.

KN Rai also said "SKM is afraid or rather fear to face SDF based on principles front hence they made it an independent election so that they can make a back door entry and they cannot go to people directly also. Rai was speaking to the media today in a presser held at their office at Indira Bye pass road which also had the presence of Spokeperosn Rikzimg Norbu and Bandana Bhattarai.

Meanwhile, Bijay Pradhan, Secretary of Panchayat Cell SDF party said, "In villages, people ask who is SKM's candidate so that means somewhere down the line party has already decided their candidates so this proves that the election is not independent at all.