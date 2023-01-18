The Sikkim Organic Day 2023 was celebrated with much enthusiasm and honour at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra premises, Gyalshing, on January 18.

On this day in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Sikkim to be an organic state.

The Minister, Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services (AH&VS) Deptts. Lok Nath Sharma graced the occasion as the chief guest. The programme was organised by KVK Gyalshing in joint collaboration with Agriculture, Horticulture and AH&VS, which also had the presence of Senior officials from concerned departments, Self Help Groups, progressive farmers, Farmer's Producers Organizations, stakeholders and the public.

At the outset, Minister Sharma visited the exhibition stalls and interacted with the departmental exhibitors, progressive farmers and the self-help groups.

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Minister Sharma, in his address, said that the state government has given utmost importance to agricultural practice under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister and notably uplifted the farming community by initiating pathbreaking schemes and programmes.

He mentioned that the state government has distributed production incentives of rupees nine crores fifty-eight lakhs so far.

A total of forty-five thousand farmers have received dairy incentives of rupees thirty-four crore and piggery farmers received rupees three crore under Pashu Dhan Samridhi Yojana. Besides, five hundred eighty-two fish farmers benefitted, financially, he added.

Sharma stressed upon increasing demand for organic production in the global market and underlined the wide scope of agriculture entrepreneurship in the farming sector. He also congratulated the progressive farmers for being honoured and felicitated by the department in recognition of their dedicated farming profession.

Earlier, eight progressive farmers were honoured with letters of appreciation, shawls and honorarium.