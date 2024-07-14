In a significant tribute on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of Nepali newspaper Himalaya Darpan, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was conferred with the esteemed Gorkha Gaurav Samman. In his acceptance speech, Tamang addressed pivotal issues resonating with the Gorkha community and the broader socio-political landscape of the region.

Acknowledging persistent political challenges, Tamang emphasized the resolution of the Limboo-Tamang tribal status issue through collective efforts, stating, "Despite our distinct political contexts, some issues remain shared. The longstanding Limboo-Tamang tribal issue was resolved through concerted efforts." He paid homage to the late Nar Bahadur Bhandari, former Chief Minister of Sikkim, for his advocacy that led to the inclusion of Nepali language in the Indian Constitution.

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Reflecting on achievements, Tamang noted the 2003 grant of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Limboo and Tamang communities in Sikkim and West Bengal as a milestone, while advocating for similar recognition for other communities. Highlighting regional unity, he underscored efforts to secure ST status for 11 communities in Darjeeling and 12 in Sikkim during interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Expressing humility for the Gorkha Gaurav Samman, Tamang credited Himalaya Darpan and the people of Sikkim, remarking, "I feel undeserving of this honor, yet deeply grateful." He highlighted his government's health initiatives benefiting both Sikkim and Darjeeling, including reduced medical costs and the popular Ama Yojana providing financial support to mothers.

Tamang praised Himalaya Darpan's dedication to Nepali issues and literature since its inception, commending its role in preserving culture amid digital challenges. He expressed gratitude for a special edition dedicated to Sikkim, emphasizing the newspaper's ongoing cultural contributions.