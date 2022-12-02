Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) spokesperson Jacob Khaling asserted that the Pawan Chamling-led Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is plotting to create unrest in Sikkim using hired miscreants from outside the State.

This comes after, Sikkim Police arrest five persons for allegedly carrying sharp weapons during former chief minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) chief Pawan Kumar Chamling's padayatra in Pakyong district.

Notably, the four persons were picked from various places on November 29, evening with sharp weapons which they carried during Chamling's padayatra in Rongli town.

As per police, on November 29 credible source information was received stating that one of the vehicles bearing No.SK 05 P 0329 (registered in the name Mainam Garden) travelling in the carcade of SDF political rally was in possession of dangerous and prohibited weapons.

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The arrested persons were among the SDF's Sikkim Bachao" campaign which was launched by the former Chief Minister at Rongli bazaar.

SKM spokesperson Khaling further maintained that, based on the Rongli case and previous similar incidents, the SDF aim to create unrest and violence in Sikkim and pin the blame on the ruling as a big conspiracy," he said.

To ascertain the reason and motive behind the hiring of men from outside the state who were in possession of the said arms, Rongli PS Case No. 17/2022, u/s 120B/34 IPC, 1860 r/w Section 25 of Arms Act, 1959 has been registered and the case is under investigation.