Pawan Chamling, the chief of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on February 15 pledged to uphold honesty and safeguard the interests of Sikkim during a stirring address at a program in Makha.

Chamling said "I swear upon my mother that I will not speak lies. We must save Sikkim, and we are here to do just that."

His speech resonated with the core values of the SDF and Chamling stated the party's steadfast dedication to the welfare of the Sikkimese people.

"We will never compromise with the Sikkimese interest; this is our ideological stem, and that's why SDF is the Sikkimese people's party," Chamling said underlining the party's deep-rooted belief in protecting Sikkim's sovereignty and championing the rights of its people.



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Reflecting on past governance, Chamling acknowledged mistakes but assured the public of rectification, asserting, "We have done wrong, and we are apologetic, but we will not repeat those mistakes. We have the experience and the determination to set things right."

Highlighting the SDF's pro-poor stance, Chamling stated its track record in fulfilling the basic needs of the people. "In our next government," he vowed, "we will prioritize quality education, ensuring that primary education becomes exemplary. Additionally, health services will receive heightened attention, with a focus on both therapeutic and preventive measures. Free medicine and streamlined medical aid grants, initiated and systematized by the SDF, will be readily accessible without the need for recommendations."