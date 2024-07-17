The state of Sikkim has made a groundbreaking advancement in its transportation sector by implementing cashless and online booking systems. In collaboration with prominent apps such as PayTM, RedBus, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, PhonePe, GPay, Yatra, and IRCTC, the Sikkim Nationalized Transport (SNT) now offers online bus booking for routes including Siliguri, Gangtok, Ravangla, Pelling, Jorethang, and Namchi.

Key features of this new digital system include:

- Cashless transactions via PayTM and other leading apps.

- Online bus booking through platforms like RedBus.

- EDC e-Ticketing for on-road passengers, with fare payment through online modes.

- IRCTC Holiday Packages Booking Office in Gangtok, providing comprehensive travel solutions and seamless booking for domestic and international packages.

This digital transformation, as informed by top-level Transport department officials and Transport Department Advisor Madan Cintury, is designed to enhance the travel experience for both residents and visitors, ensuring a more convenient and efficient transportation system in Sikkim.

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Additionally, the Transport Department has mandated the implementation of a QR code system in all taxis to facilitate UPI payments via GPay, PayTM, and other apps. To combat the prevalent issue of overcharging, which has deterred tourists and impacted the tourism industry, the state has introduced the "Sikkim Cab" service.

This initiative aims to provide a fair pricing system and has been discussed extensively with various Taxi Associations and Tour & Travel agents. The decision to adopt an app-based online taxi booking system is seen as a crucial step in addressing the problem of overcharging and revitalizing Sikkim's tourism sector.