The Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat felicitated Sikkim for becoming a 100 per cent ODF Plus Aspiring state under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen).

This was announced during a review meeting on the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission & Swachh Bharat Mission in Northeast states in Guwahati on July 6.

During the press conference, the Union Minister shared Sikkim has achieved 100 per cent ODF status.



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"Earlier, when 62 per cent of citizens were without proper sanitation systems, now 100 per cent of the population of India have accessible toilets, either at home or having community toilets. Regarding safe drinking water and accessible water India achieved 64 per cent progress as well," said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Further, the Union Minister also made a special mention of the difficulties faced in the implementation of the 2 schemes in the 6th Schedule areas and called upon everyone for speedy and quality implementation in those areas and laid emphasis on the tied grants received by the States under 15th Finance Commission and judicious use of the funds for water and sanitation related activities.

During the occasion, Shekhawat urged all the other NE states to emulate the Sikkim model in sanitation.