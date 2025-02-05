PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Namchi, has been honored with the prestigious National Green Schools Award by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) at the Green Carnival and Green Schools Award ceremony held today at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

The award, which includes a Green School certificate, was presented by Sunita Narain, Director-General of CSE, to K.S. Rai, the Eco-Club Coordinator, and two students, Prateek Adhikari and Aditya Kumar, who are members of the school's Green School Audit Team.

The Green Carnival and Green Award Ceremony is an annual event hosted by CSE to recognize schools across the country for their commitment to environmental sustainability. The 2025 event brought together young environmentalists from various schools and awarded those schools that had been rated Green following a rigorous Green Schools Audit conducted between July and December 2024.



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According to CSE’s report, over 10,000 schools submitted their Green School Audit reports, with only 150 schools nationwide receiving the Green School rating for the 2024-25 session. Notably, PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Namchi, stands out as the sole school from the entire northeastern region to be included in the top 100 schools recognized for their eco-friendly initiatives.

Achieving this honor is the result of a decade-long commitment by the school’s Eco-Club members. Through the Green School Audit, the school has adopted sustainable practices and contributed to improving the quality of air, water, land, energy, and waste management.

The school credits the consistent support and training from the ENVIS Hub, Forest and Environment Department, Government of Sikkim, under the Environment Education Programme, for empowering the Eco-Club with the necessary tools and knowledge to make a meaningful impact.