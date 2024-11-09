The highly anticipated 40th edition of the All India Governor's Gold Cup International Football Tournament kicked off on Friday at Paljor Stadium, marking a triumphant return after a four-year hiatus.

The event was officially inaugurated by Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Raju Basnet, who praised the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) for their efforts in reviving the tournament, which will run over the next two weeks.

In his opening remarks, Minister Basnet commended the SFA for organizing the grand event and encouraged local football fans to show their support. The tournament's first match saw Sikkim Police deliver a commanding 5-0 victory against Kalighat MS from Kolkata, securing their place in the pre-quarterfinals. Star player Sanjay Rai led the charge with a hat-trick, establishing his team's dominance early in the tournament.



Also Read: Sikkim CM hails technical training centre, emphasises state’s vision for educational excellence

Sikkim Police took an early lead with Boxer Pradhan scoring in the 17th minute. Rai extended the lead by netting goals in the 32nd and 39th minutes, giving his team a comfortable 3-0 advantage at halftime.

In the second half, Rai completed his hat-trick in the 62nd minute, followed by team captain Phip Raj Limboo, who added a final goal in the 70th minute. Boxer Pradhan’s impressive play earned him the “Man of the Match” award.

The tournament features 16 teams and is set to bring competitive football back to Sikkim, with the last edition held in 2019. Saturday’s lineup includes a match between GTA XI Darjeeling and Gangtok Himalayan Sporting Club in the next pre-qualifying round.