The swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister of Sikkim and Council of Ministers will be held on June 10, 2024, at Paljor Stadium, Gangtok.

In light of this event, the state police have issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow. Heavy vehicles are prohibited from moving along National Highway 10 (Singtam - Ranipool - Gangtok) from midnight to 8 PM on June 10, 2024.

Additionally, all types of motor vehicles are restricted from moving between Traffic Point, Hospital Dara, and District Administrative Centre, Sichey, from noon to 7 PM on the same day.



Also Read: Sikkim education institutions to remain closed on June 10 for swearing-in ceremony

The public is advised to follow these traffic restrictions. No motor vehicle movement will be allowed from Traffic Point, Hospital Dara to District Administrative Centre, Sichey, between noon and 7 PM on the specified date.

The identified drop-off points are Traffic Point, Hospital Dara and District Administrative Centre Gate, Sichey.

Ten LMVs will be provided for internal transportation.

Vehicle parking spaces after dropping off at the designated points are Guards Ground and Ridge Park Area, West Point Mall Parking Space, and Helipad Area, Burtuk.

The public is also advised not to carry edibles or bottles inside the venue as these will be rejected at the entry gates for security reasons.