A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Citizen Action Party (CAP), Coordinator, Ganesh Rai for his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds on June 23, said police.

As per the police, the FIR was registered by members of Mellidara Multi-purpose Cooperative Society at Melli Police Station.

''The case has been lodged under sections IPC 420 468, 406, 471, 120B, and 471 as the members of MPCS have alleged misappropriation of funds,'' Police added.

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