Recent reports of unnatural deaths in Sikkim have raised concerns among local authorities. This situation has led to several police investigations and efforts to increase public awareness.

On November 2, 2024, the Sadar Police Station registered a significant case (FIR No. 160/2024) concerning a burglary at the residence of Menuka Rai in Gangtok. It was reported that unknown assailants had stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 595,000 and cash amounting to Rs 3,000 from her home. Police have since detained two suspects under the BNSS 2023 legislation as investigations continue to identify the culprits.

Meanwhile, in Rangpo, an incident involving the death of a 70-year-old man, Uttam Kumar Rawat, was reported. Found deceased near a public toilet, preliminary investigations revealed no visible injuries, and it was noted that the deceased had a history of chronic alcoholism. The police have preserved the body for further examination while investigations continue, indicating that foul play is not suspected at this time.

On November 3, the Gangtok Sadar Police further registered a case (FIR No. 90/2024) involving the suicide of 44-year-old Passang Doma Tamang, who was discovered hanging in her rented room.

The Yangang police station reported death of 35-year-old Bimla Devi Shanker, who was brought dead to the hospital after being found unconscious in a water container outside her home. Witnesses indicated that she had been suffering from epilepsy and had a history of alcoholism. Investigations are ongoing, with the body preserved for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

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