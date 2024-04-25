A recent case in Sikkim has brought to light allegations of attempted manipulation of political power and coercion for illicit activities.

The Sadar Police Station has officially filed FIR No. 53/2024 dated April 22, 2024, invoking sections 383/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, against individuals T. G. Nanda Kumar and Deepak Vijavan. The case has now been handed over for further investigation.

As per the details of the case, on April 22, 2024, at around 3:04 PM, the Sadar Police Station received a written complaint from Surya Bdr. Bista, a resident of Hee-Yangthang, West Sikkim. Bista, currently residing in 3rd Mile, Maney Khola, Bojoghari, Gangtok, Sikkim, recounted an encounter with T. G. Nanda Kumar back in June 2020 at New Sikkim House, New Delhi. Allegedly, during this encounter, Kumar asserted his considerable political influence and expressed a desire to meet with political figures from Sikkim.

Feeling uneasy about Kumar's intentions, Bista declined any involvement in unlawful activities or actions contrary to the state's interests, despite an alleged transfer of Rs 5 crores into his bank account by Kumar. Subsequently, Deepak Vijavan, purportedly an associate of Kumar, deceitfully transferred an additional Rs 50 lakhs into Bista's account, resulting in its suspension. Bista reported instances of harassment and threats from Kumar thereafter.

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