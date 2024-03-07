The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) extended its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Biraj Adhikari.

Biraj Adhikari, who breathed his last this morning, was not just a politician but a statesman who dedicated his life to serving the people of Sikkim.

As the General Secretary of the Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee (SPCC), Adhikari stood as a beacon of hope for many. Despite facing challenges, he remained steadfast in his pursuit of justice and equality for all Sikkimese.



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In 2006, amidst discontent with existing leadership, Adhikari made the bold decision to secede from SPCC and joined the Sikkim Himali Rajya Parishad (SHRP), where he served as the spokesperson. His dedication to the cause led him to establish the Sikkim National People’s Party (SNPP) in 2008.

Adhikari's contributions extended beyond politics; he was a visionary leader who inspired many with his passion and dedication.

Political parties SKM, SDF, CAP BJP have also extended their condolence messages