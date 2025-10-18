Sikkim Pollution Control Board urges eco-friendly Diwali, firecracker ban reminder

Ahead of Diwali, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) on Saturday appealed to the people of Sikkim to refrain from bursting firecrackers, highlighting the adverse environmental and health impacts of such activities.

The board also urged residents to avoid single-use plastics during the festivities to prevent littering and keep the state clean, green, and pollution-free.

In its statement, the SPCB encouraged citizens to adopt eco-friendly ways of celebrating, such as using light displays instead of firecrackers, stressing the importance of prioritising community well-being and environmental preservation during the festive season.



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The board reminded the public that the state government had banned the manufacture, sale, and bursting of all types of firecrackers over a decade ago. “Bursts of firecrackers release harmful pollutants that deteriorate air quality, posing health risks particularly for children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing medical conditions. The resulting noise pollution also significantly affects public well-being,” the statement said.

The SPCB’s appeal comes as part of ongoing efforts to promote sustainable celebrations and reinforce Sikkim’s image as an environmentally conscious state.