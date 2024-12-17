Sikkim is gearing up for the official visit of the 16th Finance Commission, scheduled to take place from January 19 to January 22, 2025.

A preparatory meeting was held this morning at the Conference Hall in Tashiling, where key officials discussed logistics and arrangements for the 13-member delegation.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Secretary V B Pathak and saw the participation of R Telang, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Education Departments, and A K Singh, Director General of Police, PHQ. Senior officials from various departments were also present, contributing to the discussions.



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The focus of the meeting was on ensuring smooth logistics for the visiting entourage, covering areas such as travel, accommodation, transportation, and scheduling of official events. The committee deliberated on creating an efficient plan to manage these arrangements, ensuring a seamless experience for the Finance Commission members.

In addition to logistical planning, committees were established to handle various aspects of the visit, ensuring that all activities run smoothly and that the official meetings proceeded without any hitches.