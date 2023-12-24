129 students of Sikkim Professional University (SPU) received their degrees, in various graduate, post graduate academic programs and Diploma during the 7th Convocation of the University held at Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok on 23rd December 2023.

129 Students from all constituent colleges of SPU namely Sikkim Professional College of Allied Health Sciences (SPCAHS); Sikkim Professional College of Pharmacy (SPCOP); Sikkim Professional College of Nursing (SPCON), Sikkim Professional College of Arts and Science (SPCAS) were given degree. The rank holders amongst the students of various courses were awarded with 8 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 5 bronze medals.

The Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, presided over the function as the Chief Guest. Sumita Pradhan, Secretary, Education Department and Senior Vice President and Member of BOM, Dr. Vikas Chadha was a Guest of Honour. Vice Chancellor, Prof. H. S. Yadav, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Jaswant Sokhi, Registrar, Prof. Ramesh Kumar Rawat welcomed all the guests with khada, bouquet and momento on this occasion.

In the convocation address, Lakshman Prasad Acharya greeted the Medal and Degree awardees and blessed the graduating students for bright future and encouraged them to contribute towards nation building. The Governor emphasised to implement new education policy , NEP -2020 to result desired outcomes to serve the Society.

He appreciated the positive changes induced by curricular and co curricular activities of Sikkim Professional University in the younger generation of the State and the country, which is in need of skilled man power in the area of Nursing, Pharmacy, physiotherapy and Allied Health Sciences, which are the preferred domain at Sikkim Professional University, Tadong, Gangtok besides Arts and Basic Sciences. The Governor encouraged graduating students to get prepared to receive challenges smoothly and overcome it by virtue of quality education imparting adequate experience and exposure during their internship.

In the convocation ceremony, Laxman Prasad Acharya congratulated the students and called upon them to continue their best performance in the future also. He said that success is achieved only through hard work. He said that the convocation ceremony is a celebration and there should be enthusiasm in this celebration. Enthusiasm is life and weakness is death.

He emphasized on new education policy, skill development based education and employment oriented education. He said that courage is beautiful with modesty. He said that from knowledge comes humility.

Also read : Assam: Three youths suspected to be ULFA-I linkmen injured in police firing in Tinsukia