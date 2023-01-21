Many speculations/allegations are doing rounds in social media regarding the Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Preliminary Examination conducted by the Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) on 16th January 2023.

Notably, the Commission has taken the matter seriously and is verifying the facts proactively.

As per the findings, appropriate action will be taken accordingly.

On the otherhand, revised answer keys are being uploaded on January 21, 2023, by the Commission duly taking into account all the concerns of the candidates.

The Commission assures fair evaluation to all aspiring candidates.

Also Read: Candidates allege rampant cheating, and violation of rules in Sikkim Services (Combined Recruitment) Prelim Exams

Recently held Combined Recruitment Examination 2022 for the post of Under Secretary (Under Secretary), Account Officer (AO), and Deputy Superintendent of Police ( DSP) which was conducted by Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has attracted many criticisms from aspirants saying the exam was conducted in an unprofessional way. Harping on the same string, political parties too raised the issue and even demanded the re-conduction of the exam.

The Opposition Sikkim Democratic Front party was quick enough to react to the issue. Spokesperson Rikzing Norbu Bhutia said "through our students front we have received many complaints and grievances that the exam was not conducted fairly there were many malpractices while conducting the exam and even questions are wrong and in some cases, there were no answers to the questions. He also said many candidates were allowed to use phones and hence this exam holds no grounds and should be re-conducted.

While Ganesh Rai questioned " how fair the exam is and political interference from the CM level and aspirants saying it was not transparent is something government is responsible we believe hard works of the candidates should not go in vain.