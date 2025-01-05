The Sikkim senior men’s cricket team scripted a historic victory over Rajasthan, a team brimming with star players, in today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash.



Rajasthan, featuring Indian internationals like Deepak Hooda, Rahul Chahar, and Khaleel Ahmed, was the clear favorite as they set out to chase a competitive target of 276.





The game seemed firmly in their control, with only 8 runs required and three wickets in hand as they entered the final over.



But cricket’s unpredictability came alive in the last over, where Sikkim’s Ankur Malik emerged as the match-winner. Malik delivered a sensational spell, claiming three wickets and conceding just a single run, turning the game on its head and securing a memorable 6-run victory for Sikkim.





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