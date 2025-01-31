In a major boost for the media fraternity in Sikkim, the All India OBC SC ST Editors Association has appointed Puran Tamang as its new State President.

The association, headquartered in Lucknow and registered under number 121/2023, works towards uniting editors from marginalized communities across India.

The national leadership includes President Karan Kumar, Secretary Satish Arya, Treasurer Jitendra Chaudhary, and Vice President Ashish Kumar Gautam.



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Alongside Tamang, state presidents have been appointed across various regions, strengthening the association’s presence nationwide.

With representation across 21 states, two union territories, and five countries, the association is committed to advocating for editors from OBC, SC, and ST communities.

Tamang’s appointment is expected to amplify the voice of Sikkimese editors within this national framework, fostering collaboration and empowerment for community-based journalism.