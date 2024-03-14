Under the guidance of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Raj Bhavan Sikkim is now adorned with vibrant tulip flowers.

This marks a milestone in the 'Hamro Sankalp, Vikas Bharat, Pushpit Sikkim' initiative. The Governor expressed delight at the blooming of tulips, stating they symbolize beauty and embody the resilience of the Sikkim people.

It is noteworthy that tulips, usually associated with regions like Jammu and Kashmir, are flourishing in Sikkim. Inspired by the Governor's vision, the Raj Bhavan community decided to introduce tulips within the premises.

Research was undertaken to ensure the success of this endeavour. Various tulip cultivars sourced from the Netherlands were carefully chosen for planting. The cultivation process involved meticulous planning, expert guidance, and dedicated care.

After procuring tulip bulbs from Delhi, efforts were made to prepare the soil and plant the bulbs at the correct depth for adequate sunlight. Daily monitoring, watering, and maintenance were carried out by the gardening team.



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The successful blooming of tulips within 45 days is a testament to the perseverance and dedication of the Sikkim Raj Bhavan community.

Today, these vibrant blooms enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Raj Bhavan and serve as a reminder that with determination, any endeavour can be accomplished.

Various tulip cultivars, including Tulip Escape (dark red), Tulip Pink Odor (baby pink), Tulip Royal Virgin (white), Tulip Novi Sun (yellow), and Tulip Triple-Red (orange-yellow), sourced from the Netherlands, were carefully chosen for planting. The cultivation process involved meticulous planning, expert guidance, and dedicated care to ensure optimal growth conditions.

The successful blooming of tulips within 45 days stands as a testament to the perseverance and dedication of the Sikkim Raj Bhavan community. Today, these vibrant blooms not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the Raj Bhavan but also serve as a powerful reminder that with determination and commitment, any endeavour can be accomplished.