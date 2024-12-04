Rajya Sabha MP Dorjee Tshering Lepcha has called for a Green Bonus and a Special Financial Package for the state of Sikkim.

This proposal, presented as a Special Mention in the Upper House on December 3, 2024, seeks to recognize and support Sikkim's exemplary efforts in sustainable development and environmental preservation.

Sikkim, nestled in the lap of Mount Khangchendzonga—the world's third-highest peak—boasts an impressive 82% forest land, with over 47% of its area under forest cover.

Despite more than 30% of its land being covered by snow and rocks, Sikkim has achieved the highest Protected Area Network in the country, with over 31% of its land designated for conservation. Notably, the Khangchendzonga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site under the mixed category of nature and culture, stands as a testament to Sikkim’s commitment to environmental preservation.



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As a global biodiversity hotspot, Sikkim holds 26% of India's biodiversity within just 0.2% of the nation’s land area. It is home to 84 glaciers, 534 lakes, and a network of rivers that are crucial for maintaining water cycles and energy security, both nationally and internationally.

Sikkim has received widespread recognition for its green initiatives, being India’s first fully organic state and earning the prestigious Future Policy Gold Award from the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization in 2018. It was also declared India’s cleanest state by the NSSO in 2015 and has consistently won accolades, including the Best State for Environment Education in 2024.

Despite its contributions, Sikkim bears the brunt of opportunity costs due to stringent land-use restrictions and its commitment to national and global environmental goals. Moreover, the state has faced severe financial pressures from natural disasters, including the recent flash floods and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

