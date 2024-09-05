A meat and fish seller in Rangpo was caught with a pistol, live bullets, fired bullets, and drugs at the Rangpo checkpost on September 5.

Jishan Raja, a 22-year-old running a meat and fish shop in Rangpo, was apprehended by Sikkim Police. He was found in possession of a pistol, live bullets, and 272 tablets of Spasmoproxyvan.

As per reports, Jishan Raja hails from Bihar.

Earlier, the state police received a complaint regarding the alleged sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl by her stepfather in the Soreng district.



Also Read: Sikkim Police arrest man in Soreng for alleged sexual assault of 9-year-old stepdaughter

The complaint was filed on August 30 at the Soreng Police Station.

The victim, a resident of Soreng, was brought to the Soreng Community Health Center (CHC) with a history of sexual assault on multiple occasions.

Upon receiving the information, the personnel took prompt action and registered an FIR (No. 21/2024) under Section 4/6 of the POCSO Act 2012.