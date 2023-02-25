Sikkim has performed high on educational infrastructure and ranked second in the Foundation Literacy and Numeracy Report 2023, an indicator of literacy among children below 10 years of age.

The report named State of Foundation Literacy and Numeracy was released at 'The India Dialog' an event organized by the Institute of Competitiveness -- the Indian wing of the institute for Strategy and Competitiveness at Harvard Business School.

Besides Sikkim, Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, Jammu, and Kashmir, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry were ranked as high-performing states and UTs.

On the other hand, Meghalaya, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh were among those that underperformed.

It is worth mentioning that the primary focus of the report was to capture of language in education and focus on improving learning outcomes using appropriate assessments for children in the early years of learning.

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