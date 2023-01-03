Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan, who is on a two organizational visit to Sikkim, shared her views on the party’s poll preparedness and issues marring the state.

Highlighting how the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has managed to pump in more than Rs 1 lakh crore for various infrastructural development projects, Srinivasan said that the party continues to work for the development of the state and taking up all issues pertaining to the hilly region.

"There are various issues as Sikkim is a landlocked area. Effective connectivity should be there for which in the last 8 years under the leadership of honourable PM Modi Ji, the central government is giving more than Rs 1 lakh crore of financial assistance to the state. And the infrastructure development, connectivity, hydroelectricity projects and apart from that the general welfare schemes of the Jan Dhan, Awas Yojna, Jal Jeevan mission, Swachch Bharat all are being effectively implemented in the state,” said Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan.

"BJP's Mahila morcha is gearing up by enrolling a lot of women members in the party as well as training them to take the message of BJP as well as the honorable Prime Minister’s schemes,” she said while speaking on parliament and state election.

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