Sikkim has recorded four new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, contributing to a growing wave of infections across India, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As part of a broader surge in the Northeast, where 12 new cases were reported; including six in Assam and two in Mizoram, Sikkim’s health authorities are intensifying efforts to curb the spread. With India’s active case count climbing to 4,026, driven by spikes in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, Sikkim’s government is drawing on its experience from past waves to protect its small population of 6.8 lakh through robust testing, vaccination drives, and public health measures.

India’s Covid-19 landscape has shifted dramatically in recent days, with active cases crossing the 4,000 mark on June 3, 2025, up from 3,395 just two days prior. The MoHFW reported 65 new cases and five deaths nationwide in the last 24 hours, with Kerala leading at 1,416 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (494) and Gujarat (397). Sikkim’s four new cases, while small in comparison, signal a need for vigilance in the Himalayan state, which has faced significant challenges in past waves. In October 2020, Sikkim recorded 31,868 total cases, with 195 active cases, 30,960 recoveries, and 394 deaths, highlighting its vulnerability to rapid surges.



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Kusum Dahal, a health education official with the Sikkim Health Department, issued an advisory to residents, urging a return to Covid-appropriate behavior. “Today, after a long time, we have again come to you with very important information from the Ministry of Health,” Dahal said in a video shared across social media platforms.

“You have seen from the perspective of social media that the number of Covid-19 cases in India is increasing. And keeping this in mind, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a very important message to us today.”

Dahal said people should follow simple and proven steps like wearing masks in crowded or poorly ventilated places, covering their mouth with a bent elbow while coughing, and washing hands often with soap and water. She advised elderly people, young children, and pregnant women to stay away from crowded areas and to see a doctor right away if they have trouble breathing. “If you need to go out, wear a mask,” she said. “And if you feel sick, go to the nearest health center.” These tips match the Health Ministry’s current awareness drives, such as posters on social distancing and videos from AIIMS on hygiene.

Sikkim’s health department has reactivated its testing infrastructure to stay ahead of the virus. The STNM Hospital in Gangtok remains the primary hub for diagnostics and treatment, with mobile testing units deployed to remote areas like Mangan and Geyzing to ensure access for rural communities. In 2020, Sikkim tested over 5,377 samples by mid-June, a significant effort for its size, and officials are likely scaling up testing now to match the current need. The MoHFW’s Covid-19 dashboard, updated as of June 3, 2025, tracks district-wise test positivity rates, and Sikkim is using this data to pinpoint potential hotspots.

Contact tracing is another cornerstone of the state’s response. The Aarogya Setu app, launched in April 2020, continues to play a vital role, using Bluetooth and GPS to alert users of potential exposure risks. “Aarogya Setu is our eyes on the ground,” said Pempa Bhutia, Sikkim’s Health Secretary. “It helps us trace contacts quickly and stop the virus from spreading.” The app has seen strong adoption in urban centers like Gangtok and Namchi, though challenges remain in ensuring compliance in remote villages.

Sikkim’s vaccination campaign is a critical defense against the current wave. India’s nationwide program, launched in January 2021, has administered over 1.7 billion doses of Covaxin and Covishield, with updated vaccines targeting variants like JN.1. Sikkim has prioritized vaccinating children aged 12-14 and 15-18, as well as precaution doses for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those over 60 with comorbidities, per MoHFW guidelines from 2021 and 2022. With the recent surge, the state is focusing on booster shots to address waning immunity, a factor linked to global case increases.

Sikkim is reinforcing its “back to basics” approach, reviving measures that proved effective in 2020. The state has redistributed posters in English, Hindi, Nepali, and Bhutia, urging residents to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and avoid crowded markets. Videos from 2020, produced with partners like NIMHANS, are being shared again to promote handwashing and cough etiquette. “These simple steps save lives,” said a health official in Gangtok. “We’re reminding everyone to follow them.”

Mental health is also a priority, with MoHFW resources like videos on managing stress and stigma being shared widely. Helplines, including 03592-202892 and 112, originally set up for flood response, are now handling Covid-related queries.

Sikkim’s mountainous terrain makes healthcare delivery challenging, particularly in remote areas. Asymptomatic cases, prevalent in 2020, complicate detection, and the state’s limited ICU beds could be strained if cases surge significantly.