Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announced a 20% reservation in police constable recruitment for Agniveers. This announcement was made during the 'Shared Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047 – Military-Civil Fusion 2025' symposium held in Gangtok.​

The Chief Minister also declared a 10-year relaxation in the upper age limit for ex-servicemen who have completed at least six months of service in the Armed Forces, allowing them to apply for these positions until the age of 50. This is a notable extension from the standard upper age limit of 40 years for Sikkim government jobs.​

Emphasizing the importance of military-civil collaboration, Tamang highlighted the Indian Army's pivotal role not only in securing borders but also in contributing to the socio-economic development of Sikkim. He cited the Army's assistance during the 2023 Teesta floods as a testament to this partnership.​



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The Chief Minister underscored that for a strategically sensitive border state like Sikkim, military-civil fusion is essential for national security, infrastructure development, economic progress, and social integration. He noted that infrastructure projects, particularly in roads, tunnels, and digital connectivity, are advancing through coordinated efforts between the Army, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and the state government.​

This initiative aligns with the broader goal of integrating strategic capabilities and developmental objectives, sharing knowledge, technology, and resources to build a secure and prosperous India. Sikkim's strategic location makes it a crucial player in this fusion, aiming to strengthen border infrastructure, promote youth participation, encourage innovation, and foster eco-sensitive tourism.​

The announcement is expected to provide significant employment opportunities for Agniveers and ex-servicemen, reinforcing the state's commitment to supporting its veterans and enhancing the synergy between military and civilian sectors.