At least four persons were arrested by Sadar Police on Thursday who allegedly attacked Tashi Gyatso, General Secretary charge, West District of the SDF party earlier on March 11.

The accused have been identified as Prem Kumar Rai, Birendra Subba, Pema Samdup and Pema Bhutia.

Further, the police are looking for more culprits and more arrests will be made in the coming days.

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In what appears to be a series of attacks on members of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), the party's General Secretary charge of West District, Tashi Gyatso, was attacked and sustained grave injuries on March 11.

The incident took place at around 4.30 pm near the SDF headquarters on Indira Byepass road.

This comes just weeks after the SDF's vice president of press-publicity and social media, Ramesh Rai was allegedly attacked by goons of the ruling party, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), at his residence on February 22. Rai was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition.

Sources have claimed that there have been several such attacks on SDF members in Sikkim in the last month. The party has accused the SKM of being behind these attacks, but the ruling party has denied any involvement.