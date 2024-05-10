Scammers have adopted a new modus operandi as evidenced by a recent incident reported to Sadar Police Station wherein a 42-year-old woman lodged a complaint detailing how she fell victim to a fraudulent scheme resulting in the loss of Rs 25,000 from her bank account.

According to the complaint filed on May 8, the victim received a message from an unknown mobile number - 919482248344 in the pretext of offering a reward of Rs 9975, enticing her to click on a provided link. However, this seemingly innocuous action led to the unauthorized withdrawal of Rs 25,000 from her bank account.

The victim thus promptly filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Sadar Police Station, seeking legal recourse against the unidentified perpetrators responsible for the scam.

As part of their swift response, law enforcement authorities detained one individual under section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), signaling the initiation of a thorough investigation into the matter.