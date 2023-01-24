Namchi Girls' Senior Secondary School has won the National Level Pipe Band Competition held at the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

Notably, the pipe band of Soreng Senior Secondary school also grabbed the 1st runner's up position in the National Pipe Band competition in New Delhi a few days back.

On this feat, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang shared "Congratulations to the ensemble from Namchi Girls' Senior Secondary School on winning the National Level Pipe Band Competition held at the National War Memorial, New Delhi organized as a part of the Republic Day Celebration 2023."

We are proud of their achievement and wish them more success in the future shared CM.

Also Read: Jetshen Dohna Lama is the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs season 9

On the other hand, 9 years old Jetshen Dohna Lama of Sikkim is adjudged winner of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9’ India’s longest-running singing reality TV show of kids aired on Zee Television Zee TV.

Jetsen has not only popularised the name of Sikkim pan India but has also brought Sikkimese people together under one cause.

Not only Sikkim but many different groups and organisations from Sikkim, as well as our neighbours Darjeeling, Siliguri and Northeastern states have stepped up to support Jetsen. Such unifying events are always delightful moments to experience.