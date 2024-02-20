The Sikkim Democratic Front party blamed the ruling SKM government for hurdling the Limboo- Tamang seat reservation in the state assembly issue.

Robin Tamang, the SDF party's Vice President while addressing the press today said "SDF party under the leadership of the then CM Pawan Chamling had done all the homework and it was all set for reserved seats for Limboo Tamang community but at the last minute due to SKM party's worker filing case in the Supreme court it was halted to ruin the work of SDF party and thinking if SDF party would have solved the issue SDF would form the government and they create a hurdle this way alleged Tamang.



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SDF also made clear today that their stand would be 40 40-seat formula and challenged the SKM government to come up with the formula soon. He also said the present government has not taken any stand on the Limboo Tamang assembly seat reservation issue and urged the government to come up with the formula soon.

He also said Minister Sonam Lama had even said that if their government voted to power then they would solve the LT issue in just 10 days but now it's been five years since the LT seat in the assembly and forgot the seat they failed to provide formula also.

Must tell, it has been over 2 decades since the Indian government, in accordance with the Constitution of the State, granted the status of Scheduled Tribe to the Limbu-Tamang communities and they are yet to get reserved seats in the state legislative assembly.