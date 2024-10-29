Sikkim Democratic Front’s Prem Bahadur Bhandari withdrew his candidacy from Soreng Chakung constituency, leaving Sikkim Krantikari Morcha's Aditya Golay uncontested in the by elections scheduled for November 13.

Bhandari also tendered his resignation from the primary membership of SDF. He accused the SDF of 'not paying heed to his candidacy' after being given the party ticket. "After I was granted the party ticket for the by election, the party and it's President (Pawan Kumar Chamling) did not pay any heed nor extended any required support to me for the election. The SDF President when in need was no where to be found rather he was busy attending an award function in Nepal. He was not focused on the welfare of party nor for people of soreng Constituency".

Bhandari further claimed, "I did try to reach them but the leaders of the party either switched off their mobile phones or were out of reach. I tried to know about the whereabouts of the party leader but he went missing during the crutial time leaving me and the voters of Soreng nowhere", said Bhandari.

Bhandari also placed concern for the people of Soreng Chakung, he said, "I being the son of the soil and have my entire family, I cannot initiate enmity. So with a view to keep the people of Soreng happy have withdrew my nomination and resigned from the SDF party. I feel the SDF Party is without organisation and lacks leadership. So I declar SDF being non existent in Soreng and request people to leave such party".

On him joining the SKM party, Bhandari said, "In future too I will join the party which is best for the development of the constituency and the people", said Bhandari.

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