The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has voiced their criticism against the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government, accusing them of purportedly perpetrating a 'higher education scam' in the state in the name of private universities.

In a press statement the spokesperson of SDF, Komal Chamling said, "During Sikkim Legislative Assembly’s Tenth Assembly, Seventh Session (Part III), the SKM government brought several bills for consideration in the house. Among these bills were seven bills on private universities to be set up in Sikkim. The SKM government since the beginning of its tenure has brought in 21 such private universities but unfortunately, these universities have no credibility and the founding trusts which will be funding and running these institutions are of highly dubious background."

Further, the opposition party has also voiced their concern and alleged that these universities have been proposed and are being fully funded and run by charitable organisations, trusts and societies that were formed no more than one or two years ago.



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The SDF also claimed that the SKM government failed to bring a pro-people and Sikkim-centric budget to their very last Assembly session.

Instead, the SKM government’s misplaced priorities were focused on the entry of dubious universities in Sikkim, putting the future academic careers of the youth of Sikkim in jeopardy. The SDF party strongly condemns the SKM government’s Higher Education Scam in Sikkim.

The Tenth Assembly of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly convened on February 12 for its Seventh Session (Part III) and witnessed a historic moment as the Education Department introduced seven bills aimed at establishing new universities in the state.

In the legislative domain, a total of seven bills were tabled for consideration. Notably, the Education Department, under Kunga Nima Lepcha presented a diverse range of bills aimed at boosting the state's educational infrastructure. Among these were bills proposing the establishment of Orchid University, Gurukul Vidhyapeeth University, Matrix Skilltech University, Duke International University, Sikkim Medical Science University, Management and Information Technology University, and Shri Rukmani Dwarkadhish University of Science and Technology.