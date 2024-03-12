SDF leader Girish Chandra Rai has resigned from his post in Sikkim ahead of the upcoming elections.

The reasons for his resignation remain undisclosed.

The letter states, "I am writing to tender my resignation from a primary member of the party. I wanted to express my sincere gratitude for all the responsibilities entrusted to me during my time with the party. Thank you for the opportunities and experience I gained while serving in various capacities."

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) released its initial list of 6 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections on Monday.



Also Read: SDF leader Girish Chandra Rai has resigned from his post in Sikkim ahead of the upcoming elections.

The reasons for his resignation remain undisclosed.

The letter states, "I am writing to tender my resignation from a primary member of the party. I wanted to express my sincere gratitude for all the responsibilities entrusted to me during my time with the party. Thank you for the opportunities and experience I gained while serving in various capacities."

The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) released its initial list of 6 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections on Monday.

Even though it was not official, they will be our candidates, said SDF party chief Pawan Chamling today after the peace rally.

The list includes SDF President Pawan Chamling, a five-time former Chief Minister and eight-time MLA, who will be contesting for the eighth time from Namchi-Singhithang, his home constituency.

Chamling has continuously won this seat since 1985. In past elections, Chamling has also contested and won from Poklok-Kamrang and Rangang-Yangang.

Other candidates include Norzang Lepcha from Tunim Lingee, Hissey Lachungpa from Lachen Mangan, Gnawong Chopel Lepcha from Kabi Lungchok, Ashis Rai from Arithang, and Sonam Gyasto Lepcha from Dzongu.

Even though it was not official, they will be our candidates, said SDF party chief Pawan Chamling today after the peace rally.

The list includes SDF President Pawan Chamling, a five-time former Chief Minister and eight-time MLA, who will be contesting for the eighth time from Namchi-Singhithang, his home constituency.

Chamling has continuously won this seat since 1985. In past elections, Chamling has also contested and won from Poklok-Kamrang and Rangang-Yangang.

Other candidates include Norzang Lepcha from Tunim Lingee, Hissey Lachungpa from Lachen Mangan, Gnawong Chopel Lepcha from Kabi Lungchok, Ashis Rai from Arithang, and Sonam Gyasto Lepcha from Dzongu.