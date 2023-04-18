Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) have expressed its support and solidarity with His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama amidst recent attempts to defame and discredit him on social media.

In a release, the SDF said that it is distressing to see the smear campaign launched by vested interests against His Holiness The Dalai Lama, through the media and especially social media.

"We in Sikkim know His Holiness extremely closely and have the greatest respect for His Holiness; as he has come here on so many occasions to bless the people, especially when our Party was in Power. His love and compassion for all humanity and sentient beings know no bounds. Thus on behalf of the Sikkim Democratic Front Party, we wish to express our deepest love and respect for him," the SDF stated.

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Further, the party claimed that a photograph of His Holiness with our President adorning our head office.

"He has no malice toward anyone and his message of peace, love and compassion to all humanity will live beyond him. This present issue poses no threat as his positive nature will mitigate all the negative energy that abounds in today’s world.

We join all our Sikkimese people, of all faiths, in condemning the smear campaign and at the same time committing our unwavering faith in His Holiness.

May we see a more humane and compassionate world order as he has all along advocated," said Gyaltsen, Senior Vice President, of the SDF party.