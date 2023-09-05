The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has raised a complaint against the DC of Soreng District who also is the returning officer representing the Chief Electoral Officer Sikkim for allegedly not inviting the SDF party for a meeting about the appointment of Booth Level Agents.

Further, the SDF has demanded remedial action to be taken by the CEC, and Election Commission of India.

In a release, the SDF mentioned, "We at the SDF Party would like to hold and set the GOLD standard for a level playing field in discharging our responsibilities as a democratic actor and a responsible opposition party. It came to our attention that on the 11th of August 2023, the DC of Soreng District who also is the returning officer representing the Chief Electoral Officer Sikkim, did not invite the SDF Party for a meeting about the appointment of Booth Level Agents."



Also Read: Sikkim: Bhaichung Bhutia likely to join SDF party

Further, the SDF claims that it was by chance that SDF Vice President AD Subba went to the office of the DC at the same time when the meeting had already been convened.

"But this, not communicating and holding back the letter by the DC is a total miscarriage of the code of conduct of Returning Officer, Bhim Thatal," the release added.