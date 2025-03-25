The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) launched a fierce attack on the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government, accusing it of financial mismanagement, arbitrary governance, increasing taxation and failing to uphold the interests of the people of Sikkim.

Addressing a host of issues, SDF leaders demanded accountability from the state government, the judiciary, and the Governor on several critical matters affecting the state.

One of the most serious allegations leveled by the SDF against the SKM government was the reported disappearance of RS 1900 crore from the Consolidated Fund of Sikkim. SDF spokesperson M.N. Dahal cited findings from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, claiming that the sum was unaccounted for and questioning the lack of a proper investigation into the matter.

“The CAG has highlighted this issue, and yet there is complete silence from the authorities. The Governor, the High Court—everyone is aware of this. But who is responsible for probing such a massive financial irregularity? Who will hold the government accountable?” Dahal asked.

He further alleged that the SKM government’s handling of the state’s finances has been opaque, raising concerns about potential misappropriation of funds meant for public welfare.

Yojana Rai, another SDF spokesperson, criticized the current government’s approach to governance, particularly its financial priorities. She claimed that under the previous SDF administration, around 70% of the state budget was allocated towards rural development, ensuring the upliftment of villages and grassroots communities. However, she alleged that the SKM government has significantly reduced such allocations, leading to a decline in infrastructure development and essential services.

“The previous SDF government had a structured and well-planned budget allocation. Rural development was our priority, which ensured that funds were reaching the grassroots level. Today, the SKM government is failing to maintain this balance, leaving rural areas in distress,” Rai said.

Rai further accused the SKM government of focusing more on publicity and political appeasement rather than genuine governance. She argued that despite repeated claims of development, Sikkim’s economic health continues to deteriorate under the current leadership.

SDF also took aim at the recent announcement by SKM Minister Bhojraj Rai regarding the banning of subletting of trade licenses. Calling it a mere publicity stunt, SDF leaders questioned the government’s intent behind the decision and accused it of failing to provide concrete solutions for local entrepreneurs and business owners.

“The government is quick to announce bans, but where are the alternative solutions? This decision affects many local traders and businesses, yet there is no structured policy to help them transition or cope with the changes,” said Arun Limbu, another SDF spokesperson.

The opposition party claimed that such abrupt policy decisions without proper consultation or planning are characteristic of the SKM administration’s misgovernance, leading to uncertainty and distress among the business community.

Another significant issue raised by the SDF was the sharp increase in electricity tariffs under the SKM government. SDF leaders drew comparisons with West Bengal, where industries and businesses had protested against a similar increase in electricity prices.



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“In Bengal, when electricity prices surged, industries shut down in protest. Here in Sikkim, we see no opposition from the government despite an exponential rise in tariffs. People who once paid Rs 1,000 are now being charged RS 10,000. This is a direct burden on the common man, small businesses, and industries,” Arun Limbu.

He further added that the tariff hikes would discourage industrial growth in the state, making it difficult for local businesses to sustain themselves and resulting in economic stagnation.

SDF also accused the SKM government of selectively enforcing central laws to suit its interests while ignoring laws that could benefit the people. Arun Limbu criticized the administration’s lack of consistency in governance, questioning its priorities when it comes to implementing policies from the central government.

“The government picks and chooses which central laws to implement based on political convenience rather than public welfare. This approach is damaging to the overall governance of the state,” Limbu said.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, SDF leaders have demanded the formation of an independent inquiry commission to investigate the alleged financial discrepancies, including the missing RS 1900 crore. They also called upon the judiciary, the Governor, and central leadership to intervene and ensure transparency in governance.

“This is not just about opposition politics; it is about the future of Sikkim. The people deserve answers, and we demand a fair and impartial investigation into these financial irregularities,” MN Dahal said.