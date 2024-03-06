The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has submitted a memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, seeking the imposition of the President's rule in the state in the wake of deteriorating law and order under the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) rule.

Blaming the ruling party for the attack on its leader KN Rai (former speaker of Sikkim), a memorandum has been submitted by Party President Pawan Chamling regarding the alleged brutal attempt to murder KN Rai.

The memorandum states- "This is in continuation of our letter to you dated 1st March 2024 in which we had informed you about the heinous attack on a senior citizen and prominent son of Sikkim, Shri K, N. Rai (Former Speaker of Sikkim. We had filed an FIR in Melli Police Station and furthermore, we had filed another FIR against one Shri Jacob Khaling. We have considered him the mastermind of this dastardly attack. We had also given the police to apprehend the mastermind by 5th March, evening. We, now, have learnt that that has not been done. Therefore, we have come to request you to intervene in this matter personally and politically.



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The present SKM Government has lost all moral basis on which they continue to stay in power. We demand that the Chief Minister of Sikkim resign immediately. We had demanded this from various forums. This call has been ignored. Furthermore, this Government has not been able to, in all these past five years, apprehend a single culprit and prosecute the same."

Further, the SDF demands, that the Governor use his special powers under 371 F (g) of the Constitution of India to dismiss this anti-people Government to usher in the President's Rule immediately so that the elections, that is around the corner, will be conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner as desired by the Election Commission of India.