The second meeting of the committee on Inner Line Permit (ILP) was held on February 14 at the conference hall of the Health Department, Tashiling, Secretariat.

Santa Pradhan, Retired Secretary and Chairman of the Inner Line Permit Committee chaired the meeting.

Pradhan welcomed all the committee members and said that the meeting's purpose was to discuss pertinent issues regarding the Inner Line Permit in the State.

''The Government had formed a committee to understand the issues further and come up with tangible solutions before implementing the ILP,'' he informed.

Tshewang Gyacho, Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department, informed that in the first meeting of the Committee of ILP, a public notice was issued, and similarly, the second meeting held on February 14 hopes to address different issues with open feedback and suggestions from the representatives of the various department.

The house was open for discussion, and the officials interacted and enquired about issues related to the demography of the population existent in the State.

The committee members from the allied departments gave feedback based on the findings of their respective research. Additionally, suggestions to study the ERC report were laid down for all members to read and analyze further.

The committee also noted that the tracking and monitoring of the population entering the state need to be studied well to find a proper and immediate solution.

Various terms and conditions of the Centre and State Laws were also discussed to understand the legal mechanism existent in the State.

The committee further noted that the issues need to be taken up in totality, and all the allied departments should work together to examine matters carefully.

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