Press Club of Sikkim on June 17 conferred senior journalist Rajen Pradhan with the Khanchendzonga Kalam Purashkar award and journalist Isabella Gurung with Lagansheel Yuva Patrakarita Puraskar for their contributions to the field of journalism.

Both Pradhan and Gurung conferred with the award at a program held at Gangtok by the Press Club of Sikkim on the occasion of its 21st Foundation Day held at Manan Kendra.

Pradhan and another journalist Radha Pradhan were also conferred with the Varishtha Patrakar Samman award and for the first time Press Club of Sikkim also started felicitating unsung heroes.

This year two personalities have also been felicitated. At first Mahendra Dhakal was felicitated for his extraordinary contribution to the field of Chess while Priydarshini Shrestha was felicitated for his contribution to the field of environment and wildlife protection awareness specially the zero waste Himalaya campaign.

The event was graced by Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Arun K Upreti, as Chief Guest with Power Minister, M N Sherpa, as guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, SLA Speaker, Arun Upreti, said that the day not only marks a celebration of the esteemed profession of journalism but also serves as a reminder of the crucial role that the press plays in our society.

He urged the media fraternity to work together to find innovative solutions to ensure the sustainability and vitality of journalism in this ever-changing landscape.

On behalf of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who is on an official visit to Dehradun, Upreti reiterated the Chief Minister's acknowledgement of the press fraternity's role in state building.

Later, in honour of the 21st formation day of the Press Club, the state government made some key announcements.

1:Allotment order for the Press Club Bhawan at MP Golai, Tadong was issued. This has been a long long pending demand of the press fraternity.

2: One 'Traveller' vehicle as logistical support to the Press Club was handed over.

3: The Annual cash awards to journalists excelling in various fields have been enhanced.

Apart from these, the state government has been extending all possible medical support to members and member families of the Press Club of Sikkim.

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