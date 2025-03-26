Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, Army Commander, Eastern Command, along with Air Marshal Surat Singh, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command, and Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Trishakti Corps, visited the Doka La Sector to assess operational preparedness.

During the visit, the senior officers reviewed troop deployments, infrastructure readiness, and combat capabilities in the strategically sensitive area.

The Army Commander commended the professionalism, dedication, and high morale of the troops, emphasizing the importance of maintaining moral ascendancy and operational superiority to ensure battlefield dominance.



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