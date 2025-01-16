The Amar Subba Marathon Man Academy of Sikkim (AMAS) has made the state proud with a stellar performance at the prestigious BURJ 2025 - Jumping Mountain Ultra Trail Running Championship held in Pune, Maharashtra.

Organized in collaboration with the International Trail Running Association (ITRA) and UTMB, the event witnessed intense competition from elite runners across the globe.

AMAS athletes displayed exceptional grit and determination, securing top positions across multiple categories:

* Pritam Rai achieved an impressive 3rd place in the 100 km, showcasing incredible endurance and skill.

* Anuda Tamang clinched a commendable 2nd place in the 50 km, reflecting her consistent training and focus.



Also Read: Sikkim: Gangtok district administrative centre unveils advanced systems and facilities to streamline public service delivery

* Shanti Rai earned a well-deserved 2nd place in the 25 km, further cementing Sikkim's reputation in trail running.

* Sushmita Rai secured 4th place in the 50 km, narrowly missing a podium finish but demonstrating remarkable perseverance.

* Unisha Tamang placed 5th in the 10 km, showcasing her potential among fierce competition.

* Bibek Dahal finished in 15th place in the 10 km, a respectable achievement in a highly competitive field.

The championship was held on challenging terrains, testing participants' stamina, agility, and mental strength. Despite the rigorous demands of the race, the AMAS runners proved their mettle, earning accolades for their exceptional performance.

Speaking about the team's success, Amar Subba, founder of the academy, expressed his pride: "Our athletes have once again proven that with dedication and hard work, Sikkim can compete on the global stage. This achievement is not just for the academy but for the entire state."

The BURJ 2025 championship, known for its gruelling mountain trails, serves as a qualifying event for international trail-running competitions, making the accomplishments of the AMAS athletes even more significant.