Ujjal Barua, from Assam's Sivasagar district, has won the Iron Man title which was recently held in Mexico.

Barua is the nephew of Arjun Bhogeshwar Barua, who won the gold medal in the 800m race at the Asian Games.

Ujjal Barua was born in Sivasagar and now he is a resident of California.

Speaking over the Iron Man title, Barua said, ''To win the title of 'Ironman,' participants are required to complete a 3.8-kilometre swim, a 180.2 kilometer-long bicycle ride, and a 42.2 kilometre run race in this exact order within 16 hours to bag the title for themselves''.

''I used to practice for 15 hours a week which was divided into each activity such as swimming, biking, and running,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Arjun Bhogeshwar Baruah, who won the gold medal in the 800m race at the Asian Games, is elated by his nephew's achievements.

''I just want to say that one should never say that he can't. Anyone can do anything and achieve whatever he/she wants. The same thing I used to tell Ujjal that you never say 'You can't,'' he added.

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